Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,437 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,528 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $1,833,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,077 shares of company stock worth $31,492,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

