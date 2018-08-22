Vince (VNCE) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Vince (NYSE:VNCE) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vince earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 43.5357851484615 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Vince stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,865. Vince has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

