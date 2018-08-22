VINchain (VIN) Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 20% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $142,232.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00261405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00147762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00032831 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 480,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.