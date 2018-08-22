Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,461,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,868,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $566,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of HFC opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.