Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $680,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.88 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 39.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

