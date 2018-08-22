Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

VSH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,275. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VSH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

