Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,005,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739,201 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $139,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.6% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 35,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 502.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 177,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $186,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 272.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.55 million. sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have commented on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

