Vital Therapies (VTL) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We are initiating research coverage of VTL stock with an Overweight rating and $18 PT. We believe the ongoing VTL-308 Phase 3 trial of the extracorporeal liver assist device (ELAD) in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis (sAH) has been de-risked through incorporation of learnings from the previous VTI-208 trial. If approved, we believe commercialization requirements are of a scale that VTL could undertake without a partner, at least domestically. Pricing commensurate with the unmet medical need and clinical sequelae of untreated sAH could create significant shareholder value, in our opinion.””

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vital Therapies stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Vital Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $381.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 4.21.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. research analysts expect that Vital Therapies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Therapies by 1,093.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

