Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $334,000 Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 529,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 86,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $9,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,603,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $3,330,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,836,835.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

