Walmart (WMT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,250,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,554,572 shares of company stock worth $912,482,787. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after purchasing an additional 417,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,899,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,609,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.