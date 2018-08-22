Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 116,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

