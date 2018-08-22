Wayfair (W) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.06

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.06 and last traded at $126.72, with a volume of 36228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $54,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $2,066,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,429 shares of company stock worth $26,801,031. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 26.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

