WD-40 (WDFC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WD-40 earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.4191970874917 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

WDFC opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In related news, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $332,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $251,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

