Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Opko Health (OPK)

8/16/2018 – Opko Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2018 – Opko Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We reiterate our OW rating and 12-month price target of $20 for OPK shares post a 2Q18 EPS beat. We continue to think that the long-term sales and earnings potential of OPK’s business is underappreciated and that upward earnings revisions in 2019+ to levels not reflected in consensus expectations should drive the stock higher. We expect upward earnings revisions to come from the uptake of Rayaldee, commercialization of OPK’s branded drug pipeline, and BioReference sales growth and margin expansion.””

8/3/2018 – Opko Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2018 – Opko Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2018 – Opko Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2018 – Opko Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2018 – Opko Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Opko Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/6/2018 – Opko Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $263.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 355,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,358 in the last three months. 42.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Opko Health by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Opko Health by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

