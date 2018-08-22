Wendys (WEN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.74.

WEN stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Wendys has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

