Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 147,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $60.48. 10,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,192. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.5239 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.