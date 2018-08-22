Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 54.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 74.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,976,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DE. TheStreet upgraded Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.87 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $114.53 and a 1-year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.