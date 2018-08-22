Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,634. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

