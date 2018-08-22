Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HYI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 5,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,389. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $15.73.

About Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment fund. It provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed income portfolio with a limited term structure. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

