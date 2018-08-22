Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MNP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 4,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

