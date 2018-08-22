Western Energy Services Corp (WRG) Director Ronald Mathison Buys 1,074,500 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) Director Ronald Mathison purchased 1,074,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$967,050.00.

Ronald Mathison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, June 21st, Ronald Mathison purchased 563,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$563,400.00.

Shares of TSE WRG opened at C$0.94 on Wednesday. Western Energy Services Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.48.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of C$33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.29.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.