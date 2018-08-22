Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz bought 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

