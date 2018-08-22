Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-4.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.57-5.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Argus set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $62.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of WSM traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.40. 578,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

