Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PT Set at $60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSM. Argus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,669 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

