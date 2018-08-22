Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson worth $39,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WLTW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $142.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

