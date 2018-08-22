WMS Partners LLC Sells 865 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,780,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $60,658,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,407,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $20,648,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,160,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,827,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,930,639 shares of company stock worth $181,376,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,044. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$89.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

