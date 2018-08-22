World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Insider George A. Barrios Sells 90,685 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider George A. Barrios sold 90,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $7,315,558.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,070,644.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $85.93.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.