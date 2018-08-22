Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $710.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce sales of $710.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $709.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.80 million. Xilinx posted sales of $619.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. 2,408,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,195. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In related news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $287,615.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $220,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,994.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,209 shares of company stock worth $1,408,722 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 3,935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

