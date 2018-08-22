Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 375.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,732 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,317,528 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $95,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,150 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $287,615.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $220,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,994.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

