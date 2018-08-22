YY Inc (YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of YY in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of YY stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,267. YY has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. YY had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that YY will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of YY by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of YY by 8.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at $1,768,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YY in the second quarter valued at $53,436,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

