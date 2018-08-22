Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (COHU) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,017.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

