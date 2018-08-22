Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEI. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE PEI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,598. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $752.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter worth $9,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,418,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,484,000 after purchasing an additional 622,763 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,505,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 291,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,348 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,413 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.