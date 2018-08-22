Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.70 Million

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce sales of $309.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $312.97 million. Umpqua posted sales of $295.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

UMPQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 37,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,734. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 110.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

