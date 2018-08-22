Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.80 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $11.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $63.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $64.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 147.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,311. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

