Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $429.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

CODI stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.49. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,455,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,097,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

