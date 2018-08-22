Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. 256,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,021. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

In related news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,818 shares of company stock worth $2,809,936. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

