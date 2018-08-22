Zacks: Analysts Expect Myokardia Inc (MYOK) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Myokardia reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

In other Myokardia news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 150,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $899,250. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. 101,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,860. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 3.50.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

