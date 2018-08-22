Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report sales of $306.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.74 million and the lowest is $304.77 million. Virtusa posted sales of $248.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $209,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 133,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,970,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,702. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.