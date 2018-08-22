Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. General Mills posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,261,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,063.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,367,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,083,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,529,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after acquiring an additional 851,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,668. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

