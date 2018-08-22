Zacks: Brokerages Expect ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 112.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 323,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,230. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,705 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 225.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

