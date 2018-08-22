Zacks: Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.31. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

BSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 92,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.32. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 133.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

