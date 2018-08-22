Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Delphi Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Delphi Technologies from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of DLPH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 19,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,591. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 908.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

