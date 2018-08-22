Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9 Inc (FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $61.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. Five9 posted sales of $50.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $246.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.46 million to $246.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $290.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.42 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

In other news, Director Michael Burkland sold 32,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,139,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $62,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,954. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Five9 by 21.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Five9 by 22.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Five9 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Five9 by 81.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 109,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 773,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,757. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -264.76 and a beta of 0.12. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

