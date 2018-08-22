Zacks: Brokerages Set $64.00 Price Target for Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $64.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Albany International an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Albany International has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Albany International news, VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $68,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 20.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Albany International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Albany International by 63.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

