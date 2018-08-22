Zacks: First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has declined by 28.8% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $35.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider John R. Reisner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $46,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 11.09%. analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

