Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.59. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

