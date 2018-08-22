Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relx (RENX) to Sell

Relx (NYSE:RENX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RELX NV provides professional information solutions primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Information; Legal, and Exhibitions. Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and tools to help customers improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. Risk & Business Information segment provides data and analytics which enable customers to evaluate and manage risk. Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, news, business information and analysis to legal, corporate, Government and academic customers. Exhibitions segment, through the subsidiary Reed Exhibitions, organizes market events relevant to industry needs. RELX NV, formerly known as Reed Elsevier NV, is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE RENX opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Relx has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $286,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 17.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

