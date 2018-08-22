Zafgen (ZFGN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zafgen earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0248428500633 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,113. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.56.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zafgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 32,000 shares of Zafgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

