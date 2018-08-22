Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,657. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 534,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 149,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4,472.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

