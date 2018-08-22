ZCoin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (XZC)

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZCoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One ZCoin coin can currently be bought for $13.40 or 0.00200941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Indodax and TDAX. ZCoin has a market cap of $73.30 million and $1.48 million worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,673.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.04276051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.82 or 0.08217423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00862332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.01424566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00194510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.02068980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00287389 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZCoin Coin Profile

ZCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. ZCoin’s total supply is 5,471,613 coins. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZCoin

ZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Koinex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, TDAX, QBTC, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.